Minneapolis man charged with killing three, shooting another before standoff with St. Paul police

Bennett is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting at a sober house in the 3500 block of Columbus Avenue S. in Minneapolis. That shooting occurred about 2½ hours before he was shot by St. Paul police. A manager at the sober house was shown a picture of the suspect from the homeless encampment shootings and identified Bennett as the man in the photo. He also said Bennett was known to have an electric bike.