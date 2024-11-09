Minneapolis

Shooting injures two, one critically, at Minneapolis homeless encampment

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, which left one victim in critical condition.

By Kyeland Jackson

November 9, 2024 at 4:19PM

Minneapolis police are searching for suspects after a shooting injured two at a homeless encampment Friday.

Sgt. Garrett Parten said reports of the shooting began at around 5:41 p.m. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Cedar Ave. S. to find a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, where the man was listed in critical condition. No arrests have been announced.

Friday’s shooting comes just over a week after four died and two were injured in shootings at two different Minneapolis homeless encampments. Earl Bennett, 40, has been charged in three of those murders, as well as in the shooting of another man at a sober living facility. He was shot by St. Paul police during an armed standoff Oct. 28, and remains in police custody.

Kyeland Jackson

Minneapolis

