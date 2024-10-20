Opportunistic St. Thomas earned a 42-14 Pioneer League victory over Valparaiso on Saturday in Valparaiso, Ind.
Area college roundup: St. Thomas beats Valparaiso for third victory in a row
The Tommies improved to 3-0 in Pioneer League play for the third year in a row.
The Tommies (4-3) won their third game in a row and are 3-0 in Pioneer League play for the third consecutive season.
The teams were tied 7-7 after the first quarter before Tommies pulled away from the Beacons by scoring three touchdowns after forcing Valpo turnovers.
Two of the TDs (after fumble recoveries) were part of the Tommies’ 21-point second quarter as they opened a 28-7 lead.
After the Beacons pulled within 28-14 in the fourth quarter, the Tommies scored twice — once after an interception.
Tak Tateoka threw for 211 yards two TD passes and Hope Adebayo rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns for the Tommies.
The Tommies’ first-quarter TD came on a 74-yard TD pass from Tateoka to Colin Chase.
South Dakota 27, Youngstown State 17: Charles Pierre Jr. rushed for 154 yards and two TDs to lead the No. 4 Coyotes past the host Penguins for their fifth victory in a row.
North Dakota 31, Northern Iowa 7: The Fighting Hawks, ranked No. 10, scored twice in the final four minutes of the first half to take control against the Panthers in Grand Forks, N.D. Quincy Vaughn’s 1-yard TD run and the PAT with five seconds remaining in the half gave the Fighting Hawks a 21-7 lead.
Division II
Minnesota State Moorhead 34, Concordia (St. Paul) 31: Jack Strand’s 15-yard TD pass to Brady Perryman with 19 seconds remaining lifted the Dragons past the host Golden Bears. The Golden Bears had a taken a 31-28 lead with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining on a 25-yard field goal by Jeff Isotalo-McGuire. The Golden Bears led 21-7 early in the third quarter before Strand threw TD passes of 5 and 4 yards to Perryman to tie the score, 21-21. The teams traded touchdowns before Isotalo-McGuire’s field goal. Strand completed 35 of 55 passes for 357 yards and five TDs. Perryman caught 10 passes for 113 yards. Jaylin Richardson rushed for 198 yards and two TDs for the Golden Bears.
Sioux Falls 24, Minnesota Duluth 21: The host Cougars intercepted four passes — including two in the fourth quarter — to outlast the Bulldogs. Camden Dean passed for 239 yards and a TD and rushed for 103 yards and two TDs for the Cougars. Jacob Eggert passed for 247 yards and two TDs for the Bulldogs.
Augustana 31, Winona State 0: Jarod Epperson rushed for 118 yards and two TDs and Gunnar Hensley threw two TD passes to lead the Vikings, ranked No. 20 in Div. II, past the Warriors in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Northern State 41, Southwest Minnesota State 7: Daniel Britt threw a TD pass and ran for a TD and the Wolves rushed for 277 yards in Aberdeen, S.D.
Bemidji State 21, Minot State 9: Sam McGath ran for two TDs to lead the host Beavers to the victory.
Division III
St. Olaf 36, St. Scholastica 33: Colin Swan kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to help the host Oles remain unbeaten. The Saints had tied the score 33-33 with 4 minutes, 46 seconds remaining but missed the PAT.
The Oles went 71 yards in 10 plays to set up Swan’s kick. Swan’s 20-yard field goal with 8:40 remaining gave the Oles a 33-27 lead. Theo Doran passed for 324 yards and four TDs for the Oles.
Bethel 73, Augsburg 8: Cooper Drews passed for 286 yards and four TDs and Aaron Ellingson rushed for 85 yards and four TDs to pace the Royals past the visiting Auggies.
Concordia (Moorhead) 41, Hamline 7: Cooper Mattern threw three TD passes and Griffin Babolian rushed for 126 yards and a TD to lead the Cobbers to the victory over the host Pipers.
St. John’s 48, Carleton 7: Aaron Syverson passed for 400 yards and five TDs to lead the Johnnies, ranked No. 3, past the host Knights in Northfield.
Gustavus Adolphus 36, Macalester 7: Hastings Radbourne threw for 268 yards and three TDS as the Gusties topped the host Scots.
Northwestern (St. Paul) 44, Minnesota-Morris 13: The host Eagles scored 27 unanswered points in the full quarter to pull away from the Cougars. Sivert Klefsaas rushed for 205 yards and a TD and Caden Cantrell passed for 185 yards and a TD and rushed for two TDs for the Eagles.
Crown 30, Westminster 13: Donovan Soloman rushed for 184 yards and two TDs to lead the Storm past the host Blue Jays in Fulton, Mo. The victory was the first of the season for Crown and ended a 10-game losing streak dating to a 25-17 victory over Westminster last season.
Greenville 42, Martin Luther 35: The host Panthers scored with 28 seconds remaining to top the Knights. The Knights had tied the score with one minute, 44 seconds remaining. Adrian Hinton rushed for 167 yards and three TDs for the Panthers. Brady Turriff passed for 337 yards and four TDs for the Knights.
