Area college roundup: St. Thomas beats Valparaiso for third victory in a row

Minnesota State Moorhead 34, Concordia (St. Paul) 31: Jack Strand’s 15-yard TD pass to Brady Perryman with 19 seconds remaining lifted the Dragons past the host Golden Bears. The Golden Bears had a taken a 31-28 lead with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining on a 25-yard field goal by Jeff Isotalo-McGuire. The Golden Bears led 21-7 early in the third quarter before Strand threw TD passes of 5 and 4 yards to Perryman to tie the score, 21-21. The teams traded touchdowns before Isotalo-McGuire’s field goal. Strand completed 35 of 55 passes for 357 yards and five TDs. Perryman caught 10 passes for 113 yards. Jaylin Richardson rushed for 198 yards and two TDs for the Golden Bears.