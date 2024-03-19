Making college decisions can be stressful – and this admissions cycle is like no other.
Financial aid offers are arriving late because of government FAFSA delays. But the state's also offering free tuition to some students. New programs aim to streamline the application process, but schools are also rethinking their criteria after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned affirmative action.
Are you a student or a relative of one? What has this process been like for you?
The Star Tribune is looking for Minnesotans who are willing to talk about how they are navigating college admissions this year. If you're interested or would like to learn more, please include your contact information in the form below.
