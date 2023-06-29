The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that two universities that consider race as one of many factors in their admissions decisions violate the constitution, a ruling that is likely to send some Minnesota institutions scrambling to figure out if they need to change their own processes.

"Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual's identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin," Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. wrote in the court's majority opinion. "This Nation's constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."

The ruling upends decades of court precedent, which many institutions across the country used to build their current admissions processes. It comes at a time when colleges are trying to recruit from a pool of prospective students that is both shrinking and growing more racially and ethnically diverse. By 2036, about 40% of Minnesota public high school graduates will be people of color, according to projections by the Midwestern Higher Education Compact, a nonprofit that works with colleges and universities across the region.

Many Minnesota colleges and universities have already locked in the bulk of their classes for this fall but are ramping up efforts to recruit for future semesters.

Affirmative action policies, which trace back to the 1960s, aim to improve educational and employment opportunities for people of color.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent that the decision ''rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.''

In a separate dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — the court's first Black female justice — called the decision ''truly a tragedy for us all.''

The ruling stems from a pair of lawsuits brought in 2014 by Students for Fair Admissions, a nonprofit that says "racial classifications and preferences in college admissions are unfair, unnecessary, and unconstitutional." The group argued that practices used at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina did not provide the same benefits to Asian Americans as to other people of color, despite the fact they too have faced racial discrimination.

Both Harvard and the University of North Carolina defended their practices, saying race was one of many factors they considered, their practices comply with past U.S. Supreme Court rulings, and they have researched other race-neutral models for admissions but have yet to find one that still provides the diversity needed to enhance students' education.

"Because Harvard's and UNC's admissions programs lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points, those admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause," Roberts wrote. "At the same time, nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected the applicant's life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university."

The cases drew intense interest across the country, prompting education groups, legal foundations and equal rights organizations to file briefs aimed at swaying the case. Joining on to some of those briefs were several private Minnesota colleges who said they have "repeatedly concluded that race cannot be excluded entirely from the admissions considerations" if they are going to recruit diverse classes.

In the weeks and months leading up to the decision, some Minnesota colleges began preparing for what they described as a worst-case scenario: one in which they would be barred from considering race in both admissions and financial aid decisions.

Some university leaders put out pre-emptive messages to their students and staff telling them that, no matter which way the court ruled, they would continue to find ways to promote diversity.

A ruling barring the consideration of race in admissions would make efforts to boost diversity more challenging, Carleton College President Alison Byerly told students and faculty in a message earlier this month. She noted that schools in California and Michigan reported immediate declines in the number of students of color enrolling after they were banned from considering race.

"Nevertheless, we believe we will benefit from the holistic approach we have long employed in our admissions process, which uses a variety of sources of information to understand each applicant's environment and lived experience as a context for assessing their academic accomplishments and co-curricular engagement," she wrote.

Representatives for other schools, such as those in the Minnesota State system, said they were confident their admissions procedures would stand up, no matter how the court ruled.

Doug Anderson, a spokesperson for the system, which enrolls about 300,000 students each year, said, "the colleges and universities of Minnesota State do not use race as a criterion for admission."

The University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus, which enrolls about 55,000 students, pulled together a group of staff members before the ruling to begin planning for various scenarios.

"We're looking at this very carefully, what this impact might be," Robert McMaster, vice provost and dean of undergraduate education, said in a recent interview.

The campus relies on a holistic review process, McMaster said. Admissions officers consider an applicant's grades, the rigor of their coursework and, to a lesser extent, their test scores and class rank. They can also consider a wide variety of "context factors" that help boost the diversity of the class.

For example, they might consider whether someone has outstanding musical talent, a strong commitment to community service, leadership roles in local organizations, past military service, or a history of overcoming social, economic or physical barriers to complete their education.

"It can be used broadly to shape the diversity of the class, in bubble cases," McMaster said. But he added that it would violate earlier court precedent to use "race, ethnicity, specifically as a factor."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Check back with Startribune.com for more on this developing story.