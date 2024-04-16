Top New Shows (US):
1. Fallen Angels: A Story of California Corruption, iHeartPodcasts
2. Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick, ThreeFourTwo Productions and UNINTERRUPTED
3. The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers
4. prettyxunfiltered, prettyxunfiltered
5. Let's Try This Again with B. Simone, B. Simone
6. Stay True with Madison Prewett Troutt, Madison Prewett Troutt
7. misSPELLING, iHeartPodcasts
8. The Mushroom Cook, Crime X
9. Section 10, Underdog Fantasy
10. Baseball is Dead, Underdog Fantasy
Business
Booming cold drink sales mean more plastic waste. So Starbucks redesigned its cups
Booming sales of cold drinks at Starbucks have created a problem: growing amounts of plastic waste from the single-use cups that Frappuccinos, Refreshers, cold brews and other iced drinks are served in.
Variety
Allman Brothers Band co-founder and legendary guitarist Dickey Betts dies at 80
Dickie Betts, who died Thursday at age 80, really was born a ramblin' man.
Taste
The Twins sell tickets with all-you-can-eat classic concession fare. Are they worth it?
We borrowed a colleague from the sports department to put Target Field's new all-inclusive Legends Landing to the test.
Eat & Drink
8 Midwestern supper clubs that get it right
Inspired by the latest "Top Chef" challenge, we look at old-fashioned dining in style.
Music
Prince's sister Tyka Nelson will give her farewell performance at the Dakota
The part-time singer will be joined by former Prince associates for the concert on his birthday.