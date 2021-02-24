Chip Scoggins joins Michael Rand as they answer the four biggest questions in Minnesota sports: Will the Wolves ever get it right? Are the Twins a serious October threat? Will the Gophers make the NCAA men's basketball tournament? And should the Vikings pursue a Kirk Cousins trade?

Rand also picks apart the Timberwolves after a 139-112 loss in Chris Finch's coaching debut, offering a pointed critique of their roster construction.

Trade machine: Is a Deshaun Watson deal starting to feel like the Herschel Walker trade? And should the Wolves have made a different Jimmy Butler deal.

