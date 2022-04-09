Another Week With More Rain In The Forecast

More Clouds And Some Rain Chances Sunday

As we head into Sunday, we are watching a system that'll work in the region. Already by Sunday morning, we could see rain falling across portions of western Minnesota, working its way across portions of the state during the day. Here in the metro, the best chance of showers would be in the afternoon and Sunday Night timeframe. Some of this will change over to snow, especially in northern Minnesota, during the late day and overnight hours.

The heaviest snowfall looks to fall in the Arrowhead, where 2-4" of snow could be possible, particularly Sunday Night.

Here in the metro, it'll be a mainly cloudy day, and again we'll keep an eye on those shower chances during the afternoon. Morning temperatures begin in the mid-30s, climbing to the low and mid-50s for highs.

As we watch that system bring precipitation chances across the state on Sunday, highs will climb into the 50s in southern Minnesota but stick in the 40s up north. Some areas along the North Shore could struggle to get out of the 30s.

_______________________________________________

Another Midweek System With Rain And Snow

Forecast loop off the European model from 7 AM Tuesday to 7 PM Thursday. WeatherBell.

While I can't rule out a few sprinkles across the region on Monday, the next storm system will move in as we head into the Tuesday through Friday timeframe. Yep - another week, another storm that takes its time to move through the upper Midwest. This system will bring a few rounds of rain to the metro and southern Minnesota - including some possible thunder Tuesday Night into Wednesday - ending as a mix of rain/snow Thursday with flurries lasting into Friday. Heavier snow is possible out into the Dakotas and across portions of northern Minnesota. There are differences in the models this far out so we will have to wait a few more days to know what exact snow impacts could be to our north.

During the work week, we could easily see 1-2" of liquid across a good portion of the state with this storm that just sticks around. This continues to be much-needed moisture across the region - especially out in parts of western Minnesota which have been below average so far this Spring. However, here in the metro since July 1st of last year, we are still about 1.5" below average, so we'll continue to take what moisture we can get. And... at least most of what we've been seeing is during the work week, leaving at least part of the weekends dry!

_______________________________________________

Another Week With More Rain In The Forecast

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

After a lot of dry weather during the second half of last year, this Spring is off to a wet start. Since March 1st we've picked up 4.01" of liquid at MSP airport - the seventh wettest start to Spring (through April 8th).

The past couple of days of sunshine has felt nice after several days of precipitation and clouds. Unfortunately, it won't last as clouds increase today with afternoon showers. Monday will feature a bit more sun before another system impacts the region Tuesday through Friday with mostly rain in the metro (another 1-2") but heavier areas of snow in northern Minnesota into the Dakotas. Hopefully, these April showers lead to lots of May flowers!

We are just under two years away from a total eclipse of the sun from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024, with a partial eclipse here in the upper Midwest. While our crystal ball can't provide a forecast that far out, I'll take a stab at it: it'll be cloudy. When it comes to viewing stuff like eclipses or the aurora, it always seems to be cloudy. Maybe I'm just a pessimist?

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Cloudy. PM showers. Wake up 36. High 56. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix. Isolated PM sprinkle? Wake up 37. High 57. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain moves in midday. Wake up 39. High 54. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind E 10-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Wake up 45. High 62. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SE 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Cooler air works in with rain/snow mix. Wake up 35. High 38. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SW 15-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Flurries linger. Still breezy. Wake up 30. High 39. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind W 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Wake up 28. High 41. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

April 10th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 15 minutes, and 11 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 3 seconds

*When Do We See 14 Hours Of Daylight: April 26th (14 hours, 2 minutes, 30 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 6:30 AM?: April 14th (6:30 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8 PM?: April 17th (8:01 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

April 10th

1977: A record high of 86 is set at Redwood Falls.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

We'll watch scattered areas of precipitation across a good portion of the nation on Sunday. Severe storms will be possible in the central Plains near that area of low pressure you see in Kansas (the frontal positions are valid for Sunday morning).

The heaviest snow through Monday will be out in the Cascades, where a foot or more will be possible. We watch scattered areas of rain across the nation through early in the week, but total rainfall amounts will generally be under 3".

_______________________________________________

Air pollution responsible for 180,000 excess deaths in tropical cities

More from University College London: "Around 180,000 avoidable deaths over 14 years in fast-growing tropical cities were caused by a rapid rise in emerging air pollution, a study led by researchers at UCL and the University of Birmingham has revealed. The international team of scientists aimed to address data gaps in air quality for 46* future megacities in Africa, Asia and the Middle East using space-based observations from instruments onboard NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) satellites for 2005 to 2018. Published today in Science Advances, the study reveals rapid degradation in air quality and increases in urban exposure to air pollutants hazardous to health. Across all the cities, the authors found significant annual increases in pollutants directly hazardous to health of up to 14% for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and up to 8% for fine particles (PM2.5), as well as increases in precursors of PM2.5 of up to 12% for ammonia and up to 11% for reactive volatile organic compounds."

Carbon storage gets dirty: The movement to sequester CO2 in soils

More from Canary Media: "For centuries, converting forests and meadows into industrial-scale farmland has unleashed carbon into the atmosphere. Terrain that once served as a carbon sponge has over time become a major contributor of global greenhouse gas emissions. Now scientists and farmers are working to reverse that trend by studying how well cropland and pastures can pull carbon dioxide from the sky and store it back in the soil. The idea of ​"soil carbon sequestration" is gaining traction with U.S. food producers and policymakers as a way to counteract the environmental toll of growing commodities like corn, soy and beef. The concept falls into a wider category of potential solutions for achieving ​"carbon dioxide removal," which includes everything from planting trees and deep-sea kelp forests to spreading minerals over oceans and using giant air-sucking fans to capture CO2."

Scorecard ranks countries on energy efficiency⁠: Who's ahead of 10th place U.S.?

More from Renewable Energy World: "France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands all ranked as the world's most energy-efficient countries, according to a report card from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. The U.S. ranked 10th. The report card, ACEEE's first since 2018 and fifth overall, graded the 25 largest energy-consuming countries based on 36 efficiency metrics. The average score of 48.5 out of 100 was down slightly since the last report. France, which ranked first, scored a 74.5."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser