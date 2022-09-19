For the third consecutive summer, Canterbury Park set a track record for the total amount wagered on its races. While most of the handle still comes from out-of-state horseplayers, on-track handle rose this season, as Saturdays were restored to the schedule and all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Racing days: 64 in 2022 (65 in 2021, -1.5% change)

Total live racing handle: $97,615,998 in 2022 ($90,888,787 in 2021, +7.4% change)

Average daily handle: $1,525,250 in 2022 ($1,398,289 in 2021, +9.1% change)

On-track handle: $9,827,064 in 2022 ($8,469,778 in 2021, +16% change)

Out-of-state handle: $87,788,935 in 2022 ($82,419,009 in 2021, +6.5% change)

Purses: $15,715,307 in 2022 ($15,558,702 in 2021, +1% change)

Average field size: 7.28 in 2022 (7.27 in 2021, 0% change)

Note: The 2022 season was scheduled for 65 days but included one partial cancellation. On-track handle is the amount bet on Canterbury Park races at the track; out-of-state handle is the amount bet outside of Minnesota on simulcasts of Canterbury races.

2022 Canterbury Park champions

Horse of the Year: Midnight Current

Older horse: Thealligatorhunter

Older filly or mare: Midnight Current

3-year-old male: Love the Nest

3-year-old filly: It's Her Time

2-year-old: It's Bobs Business

Sprinter: Doctor Oscar

Claimer: Optimal Courage

Grass horse: Midnight Current

Quarter horse: Alotta Oh La La

Thoroughbred trainer: Joel Berndt/Mac Robertson (tie)

Thoroughbred jockey: Harry Hernandez

Thoroughbred owner: Lothenbach Stables

Quarter horse trainer: Jason Olmstead

Quarter horse jockey: Edwin Escobedo

Quarter horse owner: Tom Maher/Lunderborg LLC (tie)