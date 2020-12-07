Another Mild Week With a Slushy Near-Miss

(Image Credit: @TNelsonWX)

Ice Safety Guidelines

We've had several nights sub-freezing across the state and with that, ice is forming on area lakes and ponds. Keep in mind that many lakes around that state are still not safe to venture out on as of yet! Note that ice is never 100% safe, but you need at least 4" of ice to safely walk on. Stay safe out there!!

See more Ice Safety Guidelines from the MN DNR HERE:

Minneapolis December Summary So Far

Here's a look at the December number so far and through the first few days of the month, MSP is nearly +6.5 degrees above average! It has also been a dry start with only 0.01" of precipitation falling.

Least Snowy Decembers

"MSP managed to pick up 0.2" of snow Saturday, but to some, it just doesn't feel like December without a blanket of white. It's only the 6th, so we have plenty of days left if you're a snow lover, but not seeing much December snow isn't as uncommon as you might think!"

Snow Depth As of December 5th

Interestingly, the Twin Cities has seen more than 18" of snow so far this season, but with several days that have been warmer than average, we don't have much snow left on the ground. There are still a few inches on the ground in the Arrowhead and in northern Wisconsin.

Snow Depth From 2019

Take a look at how much different our snow coverage was last year at this time. Note that much of the state had snow on the ground with the heaviest tallies close to the head of Lake Superior. According to the report at the MSP Airport from December 7th of last year, there was 5" of snow on the ground at this time last year and we also had 6" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Duluth on the other hand had 17" of snow on the ground at this time last year and had 18" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

Snowfall So Far This Season

Hard to believe, but the Twin Cities has already had 18.3" of snow this season, which is still about +6" above average. Duluth has had more than 30" of snow, which is more than +12" above average.

Snow Potential Next Weekend?

The weather maps have been extremely quiet as of late, but the GFS is advertising a larger storm system moving through the Upper Midwest by next weekend. It's still WAY too early to get detailed. It's also possible that this storm may not even materialize, but it's the most exciting thing I've seen in the weather models in quite some time. Stay tuned!!

Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Sunday

Here's the snowfall potential into next weekend, which shows snowfall potential moving into the Upper Midwest next weekend. The GFS and ECMWF are differing a little on placement of the system, but we'll have to wait and see if and how it materializes over the coming days! Stay tuned.

Quiet & Mild Weather Through Midweek