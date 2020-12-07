Another Mild Week With a Slushy Near-Miss

Ice Safety Guidelines
We've had several nights sub-freezing across the state and with that, ice is forming on area lakes and ponds. Keep in mind that many lakes around that state are still not safe to venture out on as of yet! Note that ice is never 100% safe, but you need at least 4" of ice to safely walk on. Stay safe out there!!
See more Ice Safety Guidelines from the MN DNR HERE:
Minneapolis December Summary So Far
Here's a look at the December number so far and through the first few days of the month, MSP is nearly +6.5 degrees above average! It has also been a dry start with only 0.01" of precipitation falling.
Least Snowy Decembers
"MSP managed to pick up 0.2" of snow Saturday, but to some, it just doesn't feel like December without a blanket of white. It's only the 6th, so we have plenty of days left if you're a snow lover, but not seeing much December snow isn't as uncommon as you might think!"
Snow Depth As of December 5th
Interestingly, the Twin Cities has seen more than 18" of snow so far this season, but with several days that have been warmer than average, we don't have much snow left on the ground. There are still a few inches on the ground in the Arrowhead and in northern Wisconsin.
Snow Depth From 2019
Take a look at how much different our snow coverage was last year at this time. Note that much of the state had snow on the ground with the heaviest tallies close to the head of Lake Superior. According to the report at the MSP Airport from December 7th of last year, there was 5" of snow on the ground at this time last year and we also had 6" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Duluth on the other hand had 17" of snow on the ground at this time last year and had 18" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.
Snowfall So Far This Season
Hard to believe, but the Twin Cities has already had 18.3" of snow this season, which is still about +6" above average. Duluth has had more than 30" of snow, which is more than +12" above average.
Snow Potential Next Weekend?
The weather maps have been extremely quiet as of late, but the GFS is advertising a larger storm system moving through the Upper Midwest by next weekend. It's still WAY too early to get detailed. It's also possible that this storm may not even materialize, but it's the most exciting thing I've seen in the weather models in quite some time. Stay tuned!!
Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Sunday
Here's the snowfall potential into next weekend, which shows snowfall potential moving into the Upper Midwest next weekend. The GFS and ECMWF are differing a little on placement of the system, but we'll have to wait and see if and how it materializes over the coming days! Stay tuned.
Quiet & Mild Weather Through Midweek
Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here's a look at the Meteograms for Monday. Temps will start off a bit chilly, but will warm to near 40F into the afternoon, which will be nearly +10F above average for this time of the year. There maybe a little more sunshine during the afternoon, but we'll continue to stay mainly dry.
Monday Weather Outlook
High temps on Monday will be well above average across the region with readings possibly getting close to 60F across central South Dakota.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's the extended temperature outlook for the Twin Cities, which shows temps running well above average as we head into the 2nd week of December. Note that highs on Wednesday could warm into the lower 50s, which will be nearly +20F to +25F above average. Note that the record high for Wednesday is 58F (set in 1939), so we won't be too far off of that mark. The forecast by Friday and Saturday looks litte more unsettled with a chance of snow by Friday and Saturday and cooler temps.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
The extended temperature outlook into mid December suggests warm temps through much of the week ahead. However, readings will be quite a bit colder by the weekend and early the following week. Interestingly, there doesn't appear to be anything Arctic anytime soon.
Another Mild Week With a Slushy Near-Miss
By Paul Douglas
Yesterday's forecast was a bust; the sun unable to burn away a canopy of crud: low stratus clouds so common in December. This is the cloudiest time of the year, which makes our recent streak of sunny days all the more significant.
A low sun angle in December makes it tricky to clear away clouds and fog, so predicting cloud cover is extra-tricky this time of year.
Models have been consistently underestimating Pacific warmth in recent weeks. The average high for MSP is now 29F; data that often biases weather simulations to run too cool. That, and a lack of snow cover means the sun's energy can go into heating up the air vs. melting snow.
Which is a long, linguistically-tortured way of saying we'll see more 40s this week before an inevitable cool-down next weekend.
We like it when models agree, and we track the trends over time. Sadly (for snow lovers) it looks like Friday's storm will stay to our east.
Colder shots are brewing but nothing polar. My take: When in a drought don't predict rain - or snow.
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Glimmers of sunshine. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 38.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: WSW 5. Low: 28.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 43.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 32. High: 46.
THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Too quiet. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 33. High: 45.
FRIDAY: Cooler with a passing shower, Winds:NW 8-13. Wake-up: 34. High: 40.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and gusty with a few flakes. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 25. High: 32.
SUNDAY: Slow clearing. Feels like December. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 17. High: 23.
This Day in Weather History
December 7th
1982: Due to unseasonably mild temperatures during the preceding weeks, a farmer near St. Bonifacius is able to bail his 4th crop of alfalfa hay on this day.
1927: A blizzard hits the Arrowhead region with heavy snows and 70 mph winds at Duluth.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
December 7th
Average High: 30F (Record: 54F set in 1939)
Average Low: 15F (Record: -20F set in 1972)
Record Rainfall: 0.56" set in 1883
Record Snowfall: 6.3" set in 1927
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
December 7th
Sunrise: 7:37am
Sunset: 4:32pm
Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 54 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 6 hour & 56 minutes
Moon Phase for December 7th at Midnight
0.3 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"For the southernmost U.S. and similar latitudes – around 30 degrees north latitude – the earliest sunsets of the year happen in late November and early December. For latitudes further north – around 40 degrees N. latitude – the year’s earliest sunsets happen around December 7. That would be the latitude of New York City; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; Reno, Nevada; Beijing, China; Madrid, Spain; and Naples, Italy. Southern Hemisphere? For 40 degrees south latitude, the year’s earliest sunrises happen around December 7, as you progress toward your year’s longest day at the December solstice. Closer to the Arctic and Antarctic Circles, the earliest sunset and earliest sunrise happen nearer the solstice. The exact date of the Northern Hemisphere’s earliest sunset and the Southern Hemisphere’s earliest sunrise varies by latitude. But, at temperate latitudes, both of these annual hallmarks in our sky come a few to several weeks before the December solstice, not on the solstice as you might expect."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Monday
The weather map on Monday looks pretty quiet across much of the naiton with most locations staying dry. The only areas that will see precipitation will be in the Southeast and in the Pacific Northwest.
Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook through into early next week, which shows a system exiting the East Coast, but much of the rest of the nation looks quiet and dry.
Heavy Precipitation in the Western US
Here's the precipitation potential over the next 7 days. Note the swath of precipitation that looks to develop across the Central US over the coming days. There also appears to be some in the Four Corners Region with the heaviest possible in the high elevation of the Pacific Northwest.
