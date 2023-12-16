Nancy Sherlock is the first to admit she isn't very handy.

The 65-year-old Anoka woman spent months sidestepping the cracked and crumbling board on her back porch, a hazard for both her and the stray cats feeds every evening.

A back injury made it difficult for Sherlock to attempt the repair on her own, so she perked up when she came across a Facebook post in a group for Anoka County residents. The prompt: "What's one thing you need but cannot afford right now?"

Sherlock asked for help replacing the board. She remembers thinking: "I'm just going to see what happens."

As it turns out, Andover resident Brandy Skonseng knew a contractor who might help. And within days, Skonseng and Sherlock met and got the board patched up. It took Skonseng's contractor an hour to do the job.

"I can sit out there without worrying about falling through," Sherlock said.

The exchange was one of several since Coon Rapids resident Angie Frame made the original post on Dec. 3. With more than 24,000 members, the Facebook group acts as a bulletin board for the community. Residents regularly request job leads or ask for help with yard work. Often, they'll post about community events or urge members to visit local restaurants.

After Frame's generous post, a woman's request for winter boots immediately drew three responses, with photos for good measure. A plea for a haircut garnered a few offers as well.

Frame said she was inspired to publish her Facebook question after seeing a similar thread in another group. She recently injured her foot, which makes working difficult. She's on disability and knows several neighbors are also struggling financially.

The Facebook prompt might help one or two of them get something they need, she figured. Instead, the post got more than 300 comments on its first day online.

It wasn't just requests for assistance. Several group members asked how they can help their neighbors. One woman offered free haircuts.

"People are absolutely amazing," said Frame, who is in her 30s. "They don't ask for anything back."

She also posted a short wish list of her own, including some holiday gifts for her kids, upon seeing the various responses. One of Frame's neighbors gave her a bike for her daughter. Another offered a set of car tires when Frame mentioned hers were worn out.

"They just didn't care," Frame said. "It was all in the spirit of Christmas."

She's considering making the thread an annual event because of the overwhelming response. The thread is still active, although responses have slowed in the days since Frame first posted.

Frame had to overcome her own pride in making her own requests, she said. Several members of the Anoka County Facebook group thanked her for tackling the stigma attached to asking for help.

"I think people realize that we need to come together in hard times," Frame said.

After she posted on a Facebook page requesting help, a rotted out board on the deck of Nancy Lyon Sherlock’s home has been replaced by a good samaritan as seen in Anoka, Minn., on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Sherlock, whose porch board was replaced, still visits the thread. She wants to pay Skonseng's generosity forward and answer the call if she can help neighbors in need.

Skonseng, 45, said her mother's battle with cancer and financial struggles inspired her to reach out when Sherlock posted about the broken board. Sherlock, like Skonseng's mom, lives in the house she and her husband built decades ago. And neither woman is quite ready to give up such a sentimental asset.

"I think neighbors helping neighbors is something we need more of," Skonseng said. "This is a tough, mean world. And if I can help bring a sense of relief and a smile to someone, that's what fills my cup."