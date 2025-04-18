Anderson: DNR wants to cut Minnesota walleye limit to 4, but some want the idea thrown back

Only if President Donald Trump and Gov. Tim Walz squared off over a Department of Natural Resources plan to lower Minnesota’s walleye limit could the proposal be more controversial than it already is.
But even those political rivals couldn’t add more sparks to a fisheries management proposition that already is sizzling among walleye anglers — and the season hasn’t even opened yet.
The leader of one side of the squabble is Brad Parsons, DNR fisheries section chief. He concedes that while no scientific justification exits to reduce the walleye limit from six to four on all Minnesota lakes, it’s better to manage walleye harvests conservatively given that climate change, new fishing technologies, social media and evermore efficient anglers will pose broad-scale challenges to walleye fishing in coming years.
In fact, those challenges are already here, Parsons said.
“The DNR is often accused of being reactive rather than proactive,‘’ he said. “In this case, we’re being proactive.‘’
Not so fast, say some retired DNR fisheries biologists and managers.
“Lowering the walleye bag limit isn’t going to do any good for walleyes or walleye fishing, and will only make some fishermen feel better about a problem we don’t have,‘’ said Gary Barnard, a 43-year DNR employee and retired area fisheries manager stationed in Bemidji. “The DNR has one of the most extensive walleye databases in the world, and there’s nothing in it that suggests we’re over-harvesting walleyes.‘’
Talked about for years, and proposed (and defeated) in the Legislature in 2022, the lower-limit walleye plan will be announced as a DNR rule-making proposal in May. A 60-day public comment period will follow.