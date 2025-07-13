Hummingbird moths are now humming around Minnesota’s blooming flowers

Stay still and watch closely, and you might discover one of several so-called hummingbird moths. They’re easiest to spot in mid-July as favorite perennials such as beebalm bloom across the state. These moths can hover midair and feed on nectar with their extended proboscis, much like hummingbirds with their long tongues. They also share thick bodies, darting flight and a slight hum with wings beating so fast they blur. Tufted fur on the tail end of their bodies can also resemble short tail feathers.