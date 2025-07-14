‘A sickening sight’: Nationwide honeybee die-off alarms Minnesota beekeepers

In a typical spring, Steve Ellis’s hives would have been buzzing with healthy bee colonies, ready for the honey production season to start in May.
This year, Ellis opened many of his hives to silence and found them hollowed of any sign of life. In his other hives, bee numbers were rapidly dwindling.
Since last summer, Ellis has lost almost 70% of his bees at the Old Mill Honey Company in Barrett, Minn., west of Alexandria.
Ellis’s plight is shared by beekeepers nationwide. Between June 2024 and March 2025, commercial bee keepers lost an average of 62% of their colonies, marking the largest die-off on record in the U.S.
Minnesota ranks fifth in the country for honey production. It’s home to roughly 1,400 commercial beekeepers and 120,000 bee colonies.
As beekeepers in Minnesota head into the summer honey harvest period, many are concerned with the financial damages that come with these massive colony losses.
What caused the large die-off?
One culprit found to be particularly devastating to honeybees this year: virus-carrying parasitic mites.
“It’s like if people had a parasite the size of a rabbit, essentially. They’re huge compared to the size of the bees,” said Katie Lee, researcher in entomology at the University of Minnesota. Lee was on the survey team at the nonprofit Project Apis m., where she helped quantify the extent of honeybee loss.