Canadian b-boy Phil Wizard takes gold in Olympic breaking final

''It's really kind of disheartening to see the first time there's a gold medalist, it's not a US breaker, because that's really our thing," said Douglas ''Dancin' Doug'' Colón, a b-boy of the first generation of breakers from Harlem. He was 15 when he started breaking at parties in the recreation room of an apartment building in the Bronx. ''But it was a good competition. ... I got to enjoy and see that people have really grasped our culture and really represent it all around the world. So that's really kind of gratifying.''