“I’ve tried to teach to our standards, preparing, personalizing each person and team,” Kohler said. “It’s hard because I still have that competitive drive, energy and DNA but I have more of my days behind me than I do in front of me, so I want to pour that drive into my inner circle of family. I will miss their energy, smiles, tears, synergy and electricity that they bring to the gym every day. They always showed up and did their best and to that I am deeply blessed with gratitude. We have special young people here in our community. I will treasure all of the relationships and memories of the past teams and present and miss the future relationships. They are special.”