Lakeville North boys basketball coach John Oxton announces retirement

Lakeville North coach John Oxton, one of six boys basketball coaches in state history to reach 700 career victories, announced his retirement Thursday.
Oxton, who completed his 33rd season as the Panthers coach last month, finished with 706 career victories. The Panthers, who lost to Rochester John Marshall in the Class 4A, Section 1 championship game last month, were 18-11 this season.
Oxton was hired in the spring of 1990 as the Lakeville High School coach. He led 12 teams to the state tournament — Lakeville (twice) and Lakeville North (10). Lakeville’s state tournament appearance in 1995 was the first in school history.
“After 41 incredible years, it’s time for me to hang up my whistle and step away from the sidelines. It has been a great run, but it’s time,” Oxton wrote on the Lakeville North basketball social media account. “I take with me great memories and most importantly, all the relations formed over the years.”
Lakeville North, which made eight straight appearances in the Class 4A state tournament (2012-19), reached the Class 4A championship game four times under Oxton. The Panthers won the title in 2014 and were the runner-up in 2012, 2016, 2019.
Oxton, who took a two-year hiatus from coaching from 2006 to ‘08, began his coaching career in Montana. He coached Gardiner to the Montana Class C state championship in 1989.
Oxton has been inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Lakeville Panther Hall of Fame and the Fargo North Hall of Fame.