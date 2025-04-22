Hutchinson swim coach Rory Fairbanks announces retirement

Rory Fairbanks’ goal was to keep Hutchinson’s swimming program afloat. It never found itself treading water.
Fairbanks recently retired as the Tigers’ girls and boys swimming coach after a quarter of a century. He guided the girls team for 25 years and the boys program from 2008-16 and 2018-2025.
“Hutchinson had a strong program when I came in,” Fairbanks said. “I didn’t want to mess it up.”
He didn’t. It only prospered. Under his direction, the girls won Class 1A state championships in 2003, 2004 and 2010. The boys’ best state tournament finish was third place in 2024.
“It was a good, long run,” Fairbanks said. “I was fortunate to have the support of the kids, their parents, the school and community through the years.”
In 2022, Fairbanks was honored as the National Swim Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletics Coaches Association at their annual conference.
“It was always enjoyable watching the kids improve,” said Fairbanks, who will continue to teach physical education at the high school.
“I will now have more time to spend with my family ... wife, kids and three grandkids with a fourth on the way, and my dog,” he said.