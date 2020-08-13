A prominent American Indian Movement (AIM) leader has been charged with felony destruction of property for his role in toppling a Christopher Columbus statue outside the Minnesota state capitol this summer.

Michael A. Forcia, 56, was charged in Ramsey County District Court via summons Thursday in relation to the June 10 incident, where he led a group of protesters in pulling down the nearly 90-year-old statue with a rope — within view of State Patrol officers. At the time, Forcia told onlookers that he was willing to accept the consequences for tearing it down.

"I'll accept it fully, whatever it is, 100 %," he later told the Star Tribune. "Whatever has happened to me is of little consequence compared to the conversation the state needs to have about this."

Authorities estimate the cost of repairing the statue at more than $150,000. Charges against other participants remain a possibility, officials said.

"Given the impact of this action on residents across our state and the divisive reactions it has engendered, we believe administering justice in this case requires an extraordinary step — the active engagement and participation of our community," said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, who vowed to develop a "restorative process" that gives voice to divergent opinions, while still holding lawbreakers accountable.

Columbus, a 15th-century Genoese explorer, has long been a target of activists for his role in colonizing, killing and exploiting Indigenous people. His expulsion at the Minnesota capitol marked the first of many statues on public grounds felled by protesters in the nationwide reckoning over institutional racism that followed the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

Mike Forcia, left, and another man fasten ropes around the neck of a statue of Christopher Columbus at the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

According to the criminal complaint:

State Patrol called in additional officers to monitor a planned protest at the Capitol grounds on June 10, following the creation of a Facebook event page calling for Columbus' removal.

Around 4 p.m., Capt. Eric Roeske approached Forcia as he stood in front of the statue with a flag. Roeske informed Forcia that there is a formal process for removing or changing monuments and handed him a copy of the state statute outlining that policy.

Forcia explained that pleas to have Columbus removed have been ignored for 20 years and the formal process had resulted in no action. He insisted it must come down that afternoon.

Within an hour, a large group of activists gathered at the statue's base as Forcia and another individual climbed up to lasso ropes around its neck.

Forcia asked women to station themselves in front and hold the ropes, citing them as leaders and calling attention to the large number of missing and murdered Indigenous women — an issue that lawmakers have taken up in recent years after a community push.

The statue crashed to the pavement after a few moments of tugging. Singing, drumming and joyous chants followed.

Law enforcement agreed not to have anyone arrested on site as long as Forcia helped keep the crowd peaceful. State troopers eventually formed a perimeter around Columbus and its broken base, keeping watch until a tow truck arrived to haul it away.

Roeske told Forcia he would be charged in coming days with criminal damage to property,

"I'm willing to take that," he responded at the time. "The paradigm shift is happening, and it was time."