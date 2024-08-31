Again: Mpls council should move on fixing up Third Precinct property

And yet a majority of the Minneapolis council itself has failed to live up to its own rules. When it comes to the burned-out former Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct building in south Minneapolis, the council has been found wanting. It has been over four years since rioters set the building on fire and torched much of the structure’s foyer. Though Mayor Jacob Frey’s administration has put forth several reasonable proposals to re-purpose the building, a majority of the council has rejected them all. That reality is beyond disappointing.