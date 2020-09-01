After a two-week delay, University of Minnesota students will be able to move into dormitories at the Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses, and courses that were initially scheduled in person will return to the classroom.

The U’s Board of Regents had voted last month to delay the opening of dormitories and start of in-person undergraduate classes at the three campuses by two weeks to give administrators more time to evaluate public health conditions and new federal guidance. Officials announced Tuesday that campus life would resume under certain restrictions following the delay.

“No one wanted to delay the on-campus experience that our new and returning students so desired, but we knew that taking a brief pause to learn from the challenges our peers around the country were experiencing would allow us to again adjust our approach to manage transmission, and ensure a higher level of safety for our students, faculty and staff,” U President Joan Gabel said in a statement.

Students will begin moving into residence halls in Duluth on Sept. 9, in the Twin Cities on Sept. 15 and in Rochester on Sept. 18. Most undergraduate classes will be taught online for the first two weeks of the semester and return to their previously scheduled modality afterward.

The campus reopenings will come with some restrictions. The university has created a four-step process limiting students’ movement on campus.

For approximately 10 days, students who live on campus will be somewhat confined to their residence halls. They will be allowed to attend in-person classes, go to work, eat at dining halls, or be outdoors while socially distancing. But they are not supposed to visit other dorms or off-campus businesses or residences during this span, officials said.

If the first step goes smoothly, students living on campus will be allowed to visit all campus facilities and the surrounding community. However, they must be “back home” in their dorms by 9 p.m. each day. This step is expected to last two weeks, according to the university.

Under step three, which would last another two weeks, curfew would be pushed from 9 p.m. to midnight. And step four would lift the curfew restriction and give students full access to campus, so long as they wear masks, maintain physical distance and avoid large gatherings.

