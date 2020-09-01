Six COVID-19 deaths were reported by Minnesota health authorities on Tuesday along with 502 newly confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease.

The latest tallies by the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s totals in the pandemic to 1,823 deaths and 76,355 confirmed infections — including 68,488 people who have recovered to the point they are no longer considered infectious.

The state also reported 294 hospitalizations, including 136 people who needed intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications from their infections.

The deaths reported Tuesday involved four people in the 60 to 64 age range, one person in the 75 to 79 age range, and one person in the 90 to 94 year age range. People 70 and older have made up less than 10% of known infections but 80% of the COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota.

While 74% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have involved residents of long-term care or assisted-living facilities, five of the six deaths reported Tuesday involved people who lived in private residences. Efforts to prevent outbreaks in long-term care facilities have resulted in a more even split this summer in the number of deaths between these residence types.

Health officials on Monday urged Minnesotans to rededicate themselves to mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing — not just in public venues such as grocery stores but in private gatherings of families and friends.

An increase in outbreaks involving large groups — including weddings and funerals — has health officials concerned about a new wave of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota this fall after classes resume at K-12 schools and colleges. The state has now listed 49 infections involving participants in the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota earlier this month.

The case total reported Tuesday is below average when compared to daily reports over the last two weeks. Numbers have historically been lower on Tuesdays during the pandemic, though, because they reflect reduced testing and reporting over the weekends.