The Gophers athletic department announced Tuesday that 43 student-athletes from multiple sports have tested positive for COVID-19 among 1,406 tests since June.

Gophers athletes were tested to participate in voluntary workouts for the last three months.

The previous released results, on June 30, revealed seven positive cases in 170 administered tests, including football, basketball, soccer and volleyball teams in the process of returning to campus. That’s a positivity rate of 4.1%.

The latest numbers, released Tuesday, showed a positivity rate of 3.1%.

For comparison, Iowa announced 93 positive cases out of 815 tests given through last week (11.4%) and Michigan State announced 36 positives from 1,070 tests (3.4%).

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck said in early August there were no positive cases on his team entering camp.

According to the Gophers, athletes who test positive are quarantined. A team physician conducted contact tracing to determine if others were exposed and prevent a potential virus spread.