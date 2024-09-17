After off-Broadway tryout, New York team revisits ‘Scotland, PA’ at Theater Latté Da

Mitnick: Billy Morrissette made a lot of smart choices when he adapted the play. He didn’t just shift the tone but the type of story it is. “Scotland PA” as a film has to be somewhat believable. That helped to ground it. In a movie, you’re happy to watch characters get destroyed just because it’s entertaining. But we’re faced with a different kind of directive in a musical, where you need to be more on the side of the characters. So, if someone shows up and wants to take things from people, for it to be worth singing about, the character has to truly deserve whatever is coming to them.