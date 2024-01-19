After the University of Minnesota dance team went viral with their Jazz routine set to the 1973 Aerosmith hit "Dream On" on multiple social media platforms over last weekend, the rock band reacted by posting a compilation post of TikToks of the routine.

"WOW!!! Thank you so much, we are SO honored," the dance team's account commented on the post.

Minnesotans and rockstars alike are still sharing the routine over a week after it was posted, exemplifying how much this energetic routine blew people's minds.

Amanda Gaines, head coach of U of M Dance Team, also reposted the video, saying "Truly losing my mind over here. Hey Aerosmith, thanks for making such an iconic song that was a dream to dance to."

The social media virality of the routine is a big boost for the dance team, after years of feeling a bit neglected in the sports world.

The team came home with 1st place hardware for their pom routine, but took 2nd place in the Jazz category with the viral routine, against Ohio State, who's Jazz routine was also popular on social media, set to Frank Sinatra's "My Way."