The University of Minnesota dance team is piling up accolades on social media for its performance, choreographed to the Aerosmith song "Dream On," at a competition in Florida this weekend.

The routine was performed in the preliminary jazz round at the ongoing Universal Dance Association College Nationals. As of Sunday morning, the U's team was in second place in their division heading into the finals, taking place Sunday morning, according to Varsity TV.

Several people in the audience for the performance posted their recordings to TikTok. One video taken close to the stage has over 1 million views, others have hundreds of thousands to tens of thousands of views.

What made the performance notable, according to fans on social media, wasn't just the difficulty of the routine, which had dancers and non-dancers alike trying to imitate its spin moves.

But also because it was, dare we say, the same old song and dance (OK the routine was different), that the team danced to 20 years ago.

Here's footage of that 2004 performance: