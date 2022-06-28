Adrian Peterson has signed a contract to fight fellow NFL running back Le'Veon Bell in an exhibition heavyweight boxing match at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on July 30, according to reports from TMZ and ESPN.

The fight would be part of a card of celebrity boxing matches being put on by Social Gloves Entertainment. The two headline fights, which have already been announced, are Austin McBroom (a YouTube personality with over 18 million subscribers) vs. AnEsonGib (a YouTube personality with over 2 million subscribers) in the main event; and former NBA player Nick Young vs. rapper Blue Face on the undercard.

Celebrity boxing has seen a resurgence lately with YouTube personality Jake Paul bringing fight streams to a younger generation — and pro athletes have been part of the allure. Former NBA point guard Deron Williams defeated former NFL running back Frank Gore on a Paul undercard in December of last year in Tampa, Fla.

Peterson, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, last played in the NFL in 2021 when he split four games between the Titans and Seahawks and rushed for 98 yards on 38 carries.

Bell played eight games last season, five with the Ravens and three with the Buccaneers.

Peterson made four Associated Press All-Pro first-teams during his playing career, while Bell has made three.