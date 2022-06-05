Stephen Fulton stayed undefeated with a 12-round unanimous decision victory over challenger Danny Roman in a super bantamweight title fight on Saturday night at the Minneapolis Armory.

Fulton (21-0, eight KOs) appeared to be in control most of the night against Roman (28-4-1, 10 KOs), a former unified 122-pound titleholder. The judges scored it 119-109, 120-108 and 120-108.

The fights drew an announced sellout of 4,695, the largest crowd for a boxing event at the historic building.

In the other other co-main event, Cuban David Morrell Jr., 24, who is based in Minneapolis, defended his WBA super middleweight title with a fourth-round knockout of Kalvin Henderson.

Morrell improved to 7-0 with six KOs when his fight against Henderson (15-2-1) was called at the 2:35 mark of the fourth. Morrell dominated the fight, landing 45% of his power punches to 15% for Henderson.

"Thank you everyone for coming out to The Armory," Morrell said. "I'm just happy, man. I'm happy. I'm so excited every time I fight in my new home in Minnesota. I made this place my home."