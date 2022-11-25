Looking for extra seating for a living space or to add a finishing touch to a bedroom? Why not consider adding a bench? Benches can provide both function and aesthetics to nearly any space.

From custom upholstery to millwork and those of different sizes, shapes and fabrics, benches can serve as the ideal accompaniment to nearly any room of the home.

Looking for opportunities to incorporate a bench into your space? Here are some do's and don'ts.

Do's

Do use a bench in an entry area. A bench can provide both function as well as an aesthetic design element to highlight an entry area.

Do consider adding a bench as an additional seating element in a social area, such as a living or family room. Benches can especially work well in areas where the desire is to not obscure or obstruct a view.

Do consider a pair of benches in areas where flexibility or having modular elements is a consideration.

Don'ts

Don't place benches in areas where they can obstruct room flow, windows or doorways.

Don't compete with current furnishings. Choose a bench in a material or finish that is complementary to existing decor.

Don't ignore the opportunity to create custom-sized or produced benches to provide seating opportunities for odd-sized or shaped areas or spaces.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert.