President Joe Biden wasn't the only notable figure to visit the Duluth area on Thursday. Actor Timothée Chalamet was spotted hanging out in Hibbing with some aspiring actors.

The actor, best known for starring roles in "Wonka" and "Dune," is set to play Hibbing-native Bob Dylan in an upcoming film about his early life.

Chalamet visited Hibbing High School's drama department for a shop talk, according to a Facebook post from Hibbing photography studio Flom Designs and Photography. He spent time at the rehearsal for the school's upcoming Jan. 26 production of The Girl in the White Pinafore, according to the same post.

The actor was also said to be in Duluth where he had "black drip coffee and breakfast sandwich," at Duluth Coffee Company, according to a tweet from a USA TODAY reporter.