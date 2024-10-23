Activating the growing power of the Latino vote in Minnesota

The story of our electoral engagement is personal and collective. Consider Lilly, a second-generation Latina leader from St. Peter, Minn., who joined COPAL (Comunidades Organizando el Poder y la Acción Latina, or Communities Organizing Latino Power and Action) this year to make nonpartisan calls, knock on doors and to engage Latinos in her community. She was moved to tears by a conversation with a community member who recently achieved citizenship and is proud to vote for the first time. New voters talked to her about how excited they were to engage in the process of democracy. They said they saw their vote as something that represented the voices of their whole family and as a symbol of their family’s future, a voice for those who cannot vote but are affected by the policies and decisions that elected leaders make. This is just one of many such stories we hear every cycle as our community gains the right to vote and greater electoral power.