The Ham Lake man accused of sexually assaulting and terrorizing women in Minneapolis over a span of years was charged Tuesday in three additional cases.

Jory Wiebrand, 34, is charged in a total of 13 cases in Hennepin County. He is accused of home invasions, sexual assault and attacking a woman as she sat in her car, among other accusations. He is also a suspect in assaults in Anoka County.

The new cases are:

• Wiebrand was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal sexual predatory conduct and false imprisonment.

A woman told police she was putting belongings into her car trunk in southeast Minneapolis on July 18, 2019 when a man grabbed her, according to charges.

She grabbed at his arms and bent down, breaking his grip and escaping the attack. DNA from the woman’s shirt matched Wiebrand, charges said.

• Wiebrand was charged with first-degree burglary and criminal sexual predatory conduct.

On Feb. 25, 2018, a woman told police she left her wallet and keys near the entryway of her southeast Minneapolis apartment, and that they were stolen between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. while she and her friends slept.

Police searching Wiebrand’s home in April 2020 found the woman’s belongings along with the identification cards and wallets of other alleged victims, the charges said.

Later the same day of the woman’s report, police responded to a sexual assault allegedly linked to Wiebrand.

• On Feb. 25, 2018, a woman told police she returned to her northeast Minneapolis home after walking to a store and was attacked from behind in her backyard, according to charges.

The male attacker threw her to the ground and wrapped his hands around her neck.

He sexually assaulted her, but she fought back and freed herself, the charges said.

The woman, whose eyes, face and body burned from what she believed was pepper spray on the man’s hands, ran inside, pushed a refrigerator in front of the door and called 911.

DNA from the scene matched Wiebrand, the charges said.

Wiebrand was charged with first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case.

CHAO XIONG