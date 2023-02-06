A St. Paul teenager was drunk when she shot her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head last week with his gun as they sat in a car parked outside a home in Chanhassen, according to murder charges filed Monday.

Vanessa Sanchez Lopez, 18, was charged in Carver County District Court with second-degree murder during a drive-by shooting and with intent in connection with the shooting Thursday of Manuel Bernal Jurado, of South St. Paul, who was dead by the time friends drove him to an Edina hospital in the middle of the night.

Sanchez Lopez was arrested on the day of the shooting in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

She told law enforcement afterward that she didn't know the gun was loaded, the charges read.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eden Prairie police pursued a speeding car that was occupied by a wounded Jurado and others. Police put down "stop sticks" on the pavement on Hwy. 62 in Edina, but the driver continued with a deflated front tire until reaching M Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Two people got out of the car, and officers saw Jurado's body in the front passenger seat. They soon learned he had been shot in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail.

A Carver County sheriff's detective determined that Jurado was shot while in the front seat of a car by Sanchez Lopez, who was in the driver's seat. Three other people were also in the car at the time. Law enforcement recovered a semiautomatic handgun from the vehicle.

Sanchez Lopez given a preliminary breath test that morning at a hospital, and it registered 0.13%, more than 1 1⁄ 2 times the legal limit for someone 21 or older to drive.

That previous evening, Sanchez Lopez and Jurado went to a movie, then picked up two acquaintances before going to the home in Chanhassen, where another friend lived. On the way there, a 19-year-old in the car said Jurado and Sanchez Lopez both fired the gun out the window.

While parked in the driveway for barely a minute, Jurado told Sanchez Lopez that she could hold the gun, and warned her that it held one bullet. Sanchez Lopez then put the gun to Jurado's head and shot him.

" 'What ... do we do? ... I don't want to go ... to prison,' " the 19-year-old recalled her saying. Sanchez Lopez got out of the driver' seat, someone else drove Jurado to the hospital.

The 19-year-old said Jurado and Sanchez Lopez "had been arguing all through the night," the charges read. A 15-year-old who was in the car at the time said Sanchez Lopez "thought [Jurado] was cheating on her," according to the charges.

Under questioning by law enforcement, Sanchez Lopez initially said she wasn't in the car when her boyfriend was shot. Then she said she was dancing around in the car and the gun went off as she held it.

Ultimately, she said she pointed the gun at Jurado not believing it was loaded and "intentionally pulled the trigger," the charges read. She denied every having an argument throughout their entire relationship.