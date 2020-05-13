A Ham Lake man suspected in a series of sex crimes has been charged with a 10th case in Hennepin County.

Jory D. Wiebrand, 34, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal sexual predatory conduct and false imprisonment.

He was arrested April 17; the first charges accusing him of terrorizing women in Minneapolis followed days later.

Among his alleged victims is Brooke Morath, who was featured in the Star Tribune’s 2018 “Denied Justice” investigation, which documented systematic failings in the investigation and prosecution of rape cases.

According to the new charges: Minneapolis police responded to a parking lot in the 600 block of 10th Avenue SE. on Feb. 18.

A woman told police she was in her car that morning to let it warm up when the door was “thrown open” by a man who attacked her.

The suspect covered her mouth with his hand and prevented her from leaving.

He ordered her into the back seat. She said she would comply, but began screaming and honking the car horn, the charges said.

The suspect fled.

A man told police he saw the suspect looking at vehicles in another parking lot nearby, enter the victim’s parking lot through a break in the fence and witnessed the attack. The witness said he ran to the woman’s aid and saw the suspect flee.

DNA evidence from the scene matched Wiebrand’s DNA, the charges said.

Wiebrand is suspected in a string of sexual attacks, assaults and burglaries in the neighborhood between 2015 and 2020, according to the complaint. He is in custody for the other cases, with his bail for each case ranging from $30,000 to $2 million.