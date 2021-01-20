The NFL's final four teams are dominated by elite-level quarterback play. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss that through a Vikings lens, and untangle the web of connections remaining playoff teams have to Minnesota. They also answer your questions on coaching and front office changes this offseason.
