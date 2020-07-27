Who is Michael Thompson?

Age: 35. Born in Tucson, Ariz.

Winning score: 64-66-68-67—265 (19 under par)

With the victory: Won $1,188,000 — nearly 12% of his career earnings on the tour; moved from 151st to 39th in the FedEx Cup standings; earned a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot in this year's first two majors (the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open), as well as an invite to next April's Masters.

Turned pro: 2008 (joined PGA Tour in 2011). Has four professional wins, including two on the PGA Tour. He also won the 2013 Honda Classic.

As an amateur: Arizona high school state player of the year in 2002 and 2003. Attended Tulane for two years and transferred to Alabama when Tulane dropped golf after Hurricane Katrina. Was the 2008 SEC Player of the Year. Lost in the final of the 2007 U.S. Amateur.

The stat: Thompson's best previous finish in this stopped-and-restarted 2020 season was a tie for eighth at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

