The Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel feud continued Tuesday with the former Green Bay Packers quarterback insisting that he never suggested the late-night host was a pedophile.

"I'm not stupid enough to accuse him of that with absolutely zero concrete evidence of that," Rodgers said Tuesday during his regular weekly appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

The former Super Bowl champ stirred up controversy last week when he commented on the upcoming release of court documents that would list people associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn't come out," Rodgers said last Tuesday.

In his appearance this week, Rodgers said that he never meant to imply that Kimmel's name would actually be on that list.

"I'm glad that Jimmy is not on the list. I really am," he said. "As long as he understands what I actually said, that I'm not accusing him of being on a list and I'm all for moving forward."

Rodgers, who sat out much of this season because of injuries, was not happy with an apology from ESPN Senior Vice President Mike Foss, who labeled the New York Jets quarterback's comments as a "dumb, and factually inaccurate joke."

"I don't understand Foss' comment," Rodgers said. "Mike, you're not helping."

Rodgers, who has been a regular guest on McAfee's show for four years, used considerable time Tuesday defending his anti-vaccine stances and attacking Anthony Fauci for spreading misinformation during the shutdown.

He said that his beliefs have made him a media target.

"They try and cancel, you know?" he said. "And it is not just me."

On Monday's edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the host said he was hoping for an apology, but that he didn't expect he would get one.