Earlier this week, it was revealed that Aaron Rodgers was unvaccinated after he landed on the Packers' COVID list — a curious revelation considering the Packers QB himself had replied to a question about his vaccination status in late August by saying he had been "immunized."

It was a disappointing turn for the future Hall of Famer, and one that could have an impact for the 7-1 Packers. Nonetheless, we all make mistakes. And on Friday, Rodgers made a radio appearance on the Pat McAfee show with a chance to perhaps atone for what he had done.

Instead? He seemingly doubled down.

It was hard to keep straight, but ESPN's Rob Demovsky offered a good summary on Twitter, noting that Rodgers used the terms "woke mob," "cancel culture," "coercion," "collusion" and shaming while also saying he was consulting with Joe Rogan on his virus treatment.

Rodgers asserted that NFL owners colluded against players who were unvaccinated. On the subject of him saying he was immunized when asked if he was vaccinated, Rodgers blamed reporters for not asking a follow-up question and said they are on a "witch hunt" to find unvaccinated players.

Rodgers explained his decision not to be vaccinated thusly: "I'm not an anti-vax, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that."

He said he didn't like the possible side effects of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — though the CDC has recommended that shot. Serious side effects are very rare.

Rodgers also said he has concerns the vaccine would make him sterile. There is no evidence of that, and in fact there is evidence that contracting COVID could impact fertility.