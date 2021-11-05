Introduction: Vikings fans have wondered in recent weeks whether the team might shake up the offensive line given the inconsistent play — particularly on the interior of the line where Kirk Cousins often feels pressure. Out of necessity on Sunday, they will. Center Garrett Bradbury landed on the COVID list, meaning offseason acquisition Mason Cole will get a shot. Whether that's an upgrade or downgrade remains to be seen.

5:00: Vikings/NFL writer Mark Craig tries to atone for last week's 5-10 record on picks with another shot at this week's slate. The reeling Vikings are nearly a touchdown underdog at Baltimore, and same goes for the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers at Green Bay.

18:00: Jerry Zgoda joins for a look at a big Sunday in Major League Soccer. For Minnesota United, the simplest route to the playoffs is this: Earn at least a tie against the L.A. Galaxy in their finale, and they are in. Lose and they will need some help.

25:00: Karl-Anthony Towns says he was hacked. The NFL is trying to determine if Aaron Rodgers violated COVID protocols. And I'm sitting here in a hot dog costume trying to figure out the guy who did this.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports