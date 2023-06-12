Aaliyah Crump, a 6-1 guard for Minnetonka, was selected to the U.S. under-16 girls basketball team and will play for the United States in the FIBA U16 Americas Championship tournament starting Tuesday in Merida, Mexico.

Crump averaged 22 points per game for the Skippers last season, her sophomore year, when Minnetonka went 17-11. She was selected for the U.S. team this week after a 10-day training camp in Colorado Springs.

She's a prominent recruit nationally, and she's uncommitted. ESPN lists Crump ninth in the nation in its HoopGurlz ranking for the Class of 2025. She was selected to the Star Tribune's All-Metro second team in March.

The U.S. U16 team will play Puerto Rico in its first game of the Americas Championship tournament. The United States' other opponents in the group stage will be Colombia on Wednesday and Mexico on Thursday. The tournament will conclude June 19.