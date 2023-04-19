Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The high school basketball season isn't far in the past, but the players are picking new sides and heading into the heart of the AAU season. Prominent events such as as the Spring Showdown, which starts Friday and annually includes 250 teams with games at various Twin Cities sites, are just ahead.

So it's not too early to take a look at players who will be back for the 2023-24 high school season. Here's a Dream Team and 15 other players to watch, with the class each will be in next season and a college choice when one has been revealed:

Dream Team

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 5-8 G, sophomore. College: undecided

Alivia McGill, Hopkins, 5-7 G, senior. College: Florida

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, 5-11 G, sophomore. College: undecided

Olivia Olson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-0 G, senior. College: Michigan

Jordan Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 5-11 G, senior. College: North Carolina

Others to watch

Ja'Kahla Craft, St. Michael Albertville, 5-9 G, senior. College: undecided

Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka, 6-0 G, junior. College: undecided

Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran, 5-10 G, senior. College: St. Thomas

Regan Juenemann, Duluth Marshall, 5-10 G, junior. College: undecided

Jocelyn Land, Holy Family, 6-0 F, senior. College: Butler

Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, 5-8 G, junior. College: undecided

Kendall McGee, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5-10 G, junior. College: undecided

Tori McKinney, Minnetonka, 6-1 G, senior. College: undecided

Jordan Ode, Maple Grove, 5-11 G, junior. College: undecided

Finley Ohnstad, Lakeville South, 6-0 F, senior. College: Kansas State

Alyssa Sand, Albany, 6-3 F, senior. College: undecided

Tori Schlagel, Eden Prairie, 5-9 G, junior. College: undecided

Claire Stern, Maple Grove, 6-1 F, senior. College: undecided

Samantha Wills, Visitation, 6-0 G, junior. College: undecided

Trinity Wilson, Lakeville North, 6-3 F, senior. College: undecided