The girls basketball All-Metro first team, from left: Kennedy Sanders of Chaska, Olivia Olson of Benilde-St. Margaret, Metro Player of the Year Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville, Nunu Agara of Hopkins and Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy.

FIRST TEAM

NUNU AGARA

Hopkins

Senior • forward • 6-0

A lefthander, Agara is versatile and outstanding on both ends of the floor. "She has a scoring mentality, loves to rebound and is a very physical player. We love her energy, aggressiveness and versatility," Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. Agara is ranked No. 32 in the nation in the Class of 2023 by HoopGurlz.

College plan: Stanford

MADDYN GREENWAY

Providence Academy

Freshman • guard • 5-8

Greenway is generating plenty of recruiting interest with her averages of 31.2 points, 7.7 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game. She is shooting 73 percent from the floor and 41 percent on three-pointers. Greenway has already eclipsed 2,000 career points, and her team is ranked first in Class 2A.

College plan: undecided

TESSA JOHNSON

St. Michael-Albertville

Senior • guard • 5-10

The Metro Player of the Year, Johnson has bounced back from breaking the femur in her left leg as a sophomore. She gradually climbed the HoopGurlz rankings and is the highest-ranked Minnesotan in the Class of 2023 at No. 25. Johnson is averaging 23.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.

College plan: South Carolina

OLIVIA OLSON

Benilde-St. Margaret's

Junior • guard • 6-0

Olson is her high school program's all-time leading scorer, and she is the state's highest-ranked player nationally over all classes, placed at No. 7 in the Class of 2024 by HoopGurlz. She can get to the basket in a variety of ways or step back and make a three-pointer. Olson is averaging 21.5 points a game.

College plan: Michigan

KENNEDY SANDERS

Chaska

Senior • guard • 5-8

Sanders was the guiding force behind the Hawks' 27-2 season. "The best point guard in the state," Providence Academy coach Connor Goetz said. "She never gets sped up and consistently leads her team to wins." Sanders averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

College plan: Colorado

SECOND TEAM

Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka, G, 6-1, sophomore: She was thrust into having to carry the Skippers. College plan: undecided.

Molly Lenz, Eden Prairie, G, 5-8, senior: Point guard who takes care of the basketball. College plan: Illinois State.

Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, G, 5-8, sophomore: Prolific scorer with over 2,000 points. College plan: undecided.

Liv McGill, Hopkins, G, 5-7, junior: Outstanding facilitator who can get to the basket. College plan: undecided.

Taylor Woodson, Hopkins, F, 6-0, senior: Slowed by ankle injury early in the season. College plan: Michigan.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ayla Brown, Becker, G, 5-6, senior. College plan: Sioux Falls.

Emily Christenson, East Ridge, G, 5-11, senior. College plan: undecided.

Grace Counts, Providence Academy, F, 6-0, senior. College plan: Minnesota Duluth.

Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran, G, 5-10, junior. College plan: St. Thomas.

Lexi Karlen, Stillwater, F, 6-0, senior. College plan: Minnesota Duluth.

Kennedy Klick, Maple Grove, G, 6-0, senior. College plan: Minnesota.

Jenna Kluxdal, Jordan, C, 6-1, senior. College plan: Northwestern (Iowa).

Jocelyn Land, Holy Family, F, 6-0, junior. College plan: Butler.

Kendall McGee, Benilde-St. Margaret's, G, 5-10, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

Jordan Ode, Maple Grove, G, 5-11, sophomore: College plan: undecided.

Finley Ohnstad, Lakeville South, F, 6-0, junior. College plan: Kansas State.

Tori Schlagel, Eden Prairie, G, 5-9, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

Maren Westin, Becker, G, 5-8, senior. College plan: Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Samantha Wills, Visitation, G, 6-0, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

Trinity Wilson, Lakeville North, F, 6-3, junior. College plan: undecided.

HOW THE TEAM WAS SELECTED

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.