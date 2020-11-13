Far from Camelot

Romantic notions about Ronald Reagan’s presidency are shattered in the four-part documentary “The Reagans,” which spends more time on the first lady’s shopping sprees than the president’s recovery from an assassination attempt. The couple don’t get much support from family or friends. Ron Reagan is just as harsh on his parents as the other talking heads, accusing Dad of lying and ignoring racial discrimination. It’s fair to assume they won’t be screening this at Reagan’s presidential library.

7 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Pop hits

Those searching for the Cliffs Notes version of pop-culture history will appreciate “Music’s Greatest Mysteries,” a series that crams three stories into each half-hour episode. The approach means you only get 15 minutes about Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson’s relationship with Charles Manson and three minutes on the plane crash that took the lives of Reba McEntire’s band. It’s a far-from-thorough lesson plan, but it frees up time to dig deeper into your vinyl collection.

8 p.m. Sunday, AXS

They came from above

The always unpredictable Werner Herzog is currently obsessed with space. In addition to appearing on “The Mandalorian,” he’s co­-directed “Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds,” a globe-spanning documentary about how meteorites and other items from above have marked our planet. Those without some sort of astronomy background may occasionally get lost, but the film’s stars — giddy scientists and hobbyists — keep the stories grounded on Earth.

Now streaming on Apple Plus

The dolts next door

“The Neighborhood” kicks off its second season with a timely episode about police roughing up a family friend, triggering a series of protests. The story hinges on the sitcom’s white couple (Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield) being totally oblivious to what’s been going on across the country or retaining any lessons from the neighboring Black family led by an exasperated Cedric the Entertainer. We feel your pain, Cedric.

7 p.m. Monday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Minds of a murderer

The documentary “Crazy, Not Insane” takes a different approach to stories about serial killers by focusing on Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, a rebel psychiatrist who believed in multiple personality disorder long before her colleagues did. The videos of her interviewing mass murderers are riveting.

8 p.m. Wednesday, HBO

Neal Justin



