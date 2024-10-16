From Opinion: A path toward reconciliation and healing at Gustavus Adolphus College

Since 2018, Native representatives have challenged Gustavus to explore our own history as a settler institution, an important step toward reconciliation with Native people. Working with students from our history and Scandinavian studies departments, we have conducted research on how and why we came to occupy these Dakota lands. In addition to the history above, we learned that the first private owner of the Dakota land on which Gustavus stands was a Southern slave owner, Britain S. Ware. President James Buchanan had granted him the land in 1858 as a reward for military service, a common practice until the 1860s. Further research revealed that Ware’s service consisted of “Cherokee removal” from Georgia. It became clear that our college’s own history as a settler institution is deeply embedded in the settler history of our entire nation.