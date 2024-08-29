A new era of Native visibility at the Minnesota State Fair

At age 29, he was a burned-out cook in need of respite when he traveled to Mexico and spent time with the Huichol people. The sabbatical proved to be a revelatory one that changed Sherman’s career path. He founded the Sioux Chef in 2014, a catering company with an educational arm, and the businesses steadily gained ground. The Tatanka Truck soon followed, serving pre-colonial cuisine. There was no dairy, no flour — a significant statement considering the city of Minneapolis owes much of its wealth to flour mills. Those mills harnessed the power of what became known as St. Anthony Falls, and the falls would play a significant role in Sherman’s story, too.