Farmers looking for a second source of income are launching franchises of Rent the Chicken, a business founded by Phil and Jenn Tompkins of Pittsburgh. Customers can either rent egg-laying chickens for six months, or hatching chicks, which can be returned two weeks after they hatch. "It's great for teaching kids a little responsibility," RayLee Holladay told WKRN-TV. Holladay and her husband, Bubba, operate a Rent the Chicken franchise on their dairy farm in Lascassas, Tenn. Chickens can be rented by families or by schools, day cares and senior living facilities. If renters grow attached, they can adopt the fowl for an added fee.

Missing the concept

The Rockdale County (Georgia) Sheriff's Department posted a list of its top 10 most-wanted fugitives on Facebook on Nov. 28, Fox News reported. The posting hurt the feelings of one criminal, who felt left out because he wasn't included on the list. Christopher Spaulding, who had two warrants for his arrest, commented, "How about me?" The sheriff's department responded, "We are on the way," and on Dec. 1 arrested Spaulding. Later, they posted, "We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!" Spaulding's warrants were for felony violation of probation.

Bugged to death

A 72-year-old woman was arrested Nov. 29 in Berlin after she allegedly turned off her hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because the sound of it was annoying her, the Washington Post reported. After the first incident, police said, the woman was told the machine was necessary to keep the roommate alive, but she switched it off again later in the evening. The other patient had to be revived, although she is expected to recover. The suspect was charged with suspicion of attempted manslaughter.

Moon shot

On Dec. 5, as Hassan Chokr, 35, appeared virtually from jail for a hearing in Wayne County, Mich., he became frustrated with Judge Regina Thomas and started yelling and pointing at the camera, Fox News reported. The judge ordered for his microphone to be muted, and things escalated: "I want the record to reflect that ... now he has removed his pants to show the court his backside," Thomas said. "I don't know why anyone would think it is appropriate to pull down his pants and show the court their behind during a court proceeding." Chokr's attorney agreed with Thomas that a mental health evaluation "probably would be a good thing" but argued that Chokr was exercising his right to free speech. Thomas wasn't buying it, though: "We don't get to do and say anything we want to without the consequences of those actions," she said. "That's where your client finds himself today."

Harsh message

An Olive Garden restaurant manager in Overland Park, Kan., is out of a job after they sent a ranting message to team members about excessive time off, KCTV5 reported. "We are no longer tolerating ANY excuse for calling off. ... If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us." An Olive Garden representative said the message was "not aligned with our company's values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager."

