A man with an open asylum case was deported. His lawyers want to know if there are others

BALTIMORE — Kilmar Abrego Garcia has become a household name as the Trump administration is engaged in an intense legal campaign to keep him locked up in an El Salvador prison despite his mistaken deportation. But his case isn't the only one of its kind inching through the U.S. court system.
Nearly two months have passed since a 20-year-old Venezuelan native, known only as Cristian in court filings, was deported to El Salvador despite having a pending asylum application. Now his lawyers want to know if there are others like him.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher stopped short of ordering the Trump administration to produce a list of any others who are in the same legal situation as Cristian. But the judge made it clear during a hearing Tuesday that she won't second-guess her earlier order for the Trump administration to facilitate Cristian's return to the U.S.
Gallagher, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, said it is a ''fair inference'' that the administration has done nothing to comply with her April 23 decision. She gave the government until Thursday to appeal her ruling before she considers ordering specific steps to comply with the order.
Gallagher said the case isn't about whether Cristian is entitled to asylum if he is able to return to the U.S.
''The issue is and always has been one of process,'' the judge said. ''People are entitled to that.''
How does Cristian's case compare to Kilmar Abrego Garcia's?
Abrego Garcia and Cristian both were deported on March 15. Dozens of other people were flown from the U.S. to El Salvador after Trump issued a proclamation calling for the arrest and removal of Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime law.