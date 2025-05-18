Minneapolis

Man dies after he approached ambulance for help following Minneapolis shooting

An altercation inside a vehicle ended in gunfire and critically injured Michael Ray Adkins, who died a day later.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 18, 2025 at 8:09PM

A 48-year-old man died a day after he was shot in the back in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Michael Ray Adkins, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was gravely wounded when he and his wife approached an ambulance crew Thursday night near Abbott Northwestern Hospital in a vehicle, according to a Saturday police statement.

Paramedics transported Adkins to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died the next day.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Columbus Avenue.

An altercation inside a vehicle ended in gunfire that wounded Adkins, early information suggests. The purported gunman fled the scene, and Adkins’ wife drove him to Abbott hospital, where they found the ambulance crew.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner declared Adkins’ manner of death a homicide. No arrests have been made.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to see yet another life lost to senseless violence,” Chief Brian O’Hara wrote in the release.

“We don’t have all the answers yet as to what happened, but I can promise you that our investigators will work tirelessly to bring justice to this victim and his family.”

Adkins’ death adds to a recent spate of shootings in Minneapolis, with several occurring in a part of the city where Adkins was shot.

The city has seen 12 killings in the past three weeks, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. Of the 12, ten occurred in a section of south Minneapolis running from Pillsbury Avenue on the west to Cedar Avenue on the east, and from Lake Street on the south to Franklin Avenue on the north.

about the writer

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

