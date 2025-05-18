Man dies after he approached ambulance for help following Minneapolis shooting

A 48-year-old man died a day after he was shot in the back in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis.
Michael Ray Adkins, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was gravely wounded when he and his wife approached an ambulance crew Thursday night near Abbott Northwestern Hospital in a vehicle, according to a Saturday police statement.
Paramedics transported Adkins to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died the next day.
Officers said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Columbus Avenue.
An altercation inside a vehicle ended in gunfire that wounded Adkins, early information suggests. The purported gunman fled the scene, and Adkins’ wife drove him to Abbott hospital, where they found the ambulance crew.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner declared Adkins’ manner of death a homicide. No arrests have been made.
“It’s incredibly frustrating to see yet another life lost to senseless violence,” Chief Brian O’Hara wrote in the release.
“We don’t have all the answers yet as to what happened, but I can promise you that our investigators will work tirelessly to bring justice to this victim and his family.”