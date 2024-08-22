“Every dish has a narrative. I may not agree with someone politically, but I can have empathy. We talk a lot about how we disagree, but we agree on much. People all have the same feelings of love, pain, loss, envy, grief. Pain doesn’t discriminate. That is where we connect, at the soul level.” And food, he believes, is the ultimate equalizer. “Food and weather are the two things people rally around regardless of politics, race, culture, sexuality. Food is more than sustenance. If we put aside what makes us different and see how we agree, we can sit down and have a great conversation.”