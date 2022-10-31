A Handsome Halloween. Record Warmth Wednesday

"25 photos that perfectly capture the Halloween blizzard of 1991"

"Whether you lived through it or have only heard the stories, the Halloween blizzard of 1991 was truly something to remember."

Todd Nelson - 1991 Halloween Cow

During the Halloween Blizzard of 1991, I was a cow. I know, very masculine, but my mom made me the costume, so how could I say no? At any rate, not my best look, but I still remember it to this day because the weather was so crazy. What a ridiculous snout.

Remembering the 1991 Halloween Blizzard

"Even many years later, the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 remains one of Minnesota's signature extreme weather events, and stands as a benchmark against which other winter storms are compared. An odd combination of extreme intensity, duration, and timing—it was unusually early in the season, especially given its ferocity—make this one of the state's great historical blizzards. With its scenes of stranded cars, pumpkins buried in snow drifts, and abandoned roads, those who experienced the Halloween Blizzard in 1991 won't soon forget it. The storm, like many significant moments in history, is one that people remember vividly, with adults and children alike at the time recalling where they were and what they were doing. Referred to as the "Mega Storm" and the "Storm of the Century" at the time, this exceptional storm came as Minnesotans were still celebrating the Minnesota Twins second World Series win in just four years. After a spell of warm and pleasant weather, a cold front ushered in unseasonably cold air. The high temperature in the Twin Cities was 65 degrees on the 29th, over ten degrees above normal. On October 30th, the high temperature in the Twin Cities only reached 32 degrees."

Trick of Treat Forecast For Minneapolis

Hey Trick or Treaters, here's the weather forecast for Monday evening. It'll be a dry night with fall through the 50s after 6pm. This could be the warmest Halloween since 2000 and certainly no Halloween Blizzards this year.

Halloween Monday Forecast

Weather conditions on Monday will be quite mild with temps running nearly 10F to 20F above average for Halloween. Note that this could be the warmest Halloween since 2000.

"The U.S. Is in for Another Super-Dry Winter"

"The latest forecast from NOAA says that La Niña will make for a dry winter—a sign that we can expect another year of drought. Don't expect much relief from the ongoing drought out West this coming winter. La Niña is returning for its third consecutive year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced this week. This means that Western states will continue to see drier-than-average conditions this winter. "Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter," said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. "With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast."

Record Warmth on Wednesday?

Temperatures on Wednesday could reach record levels for some with highs warming into the 60s and 70s. Note the record high in the Twin Cities is 72F and the forecast is in the lower 70s. Brainerd could see a record high with temps warming into the mid 60s.

Near Record Warmth This Week

Here's a look at the high temps through the week ahead with near record warmth on Wednesday

Precipitation Departure From Average This October

It's been a dry October with many locations nearly 1" to 2" below average for the month of October. The Twin Cities is now more than 2" below average, which is the 7th driest October on record to date. However, with no more rain in the forecast through Monday, it appears that this October will be the 6th driest October on record in the Twin Cities.

Precipitation Departure From Average This Fall

If you look at the precipitation deficit for the season (since September 1st) the deficit is even greater. Many locations are well below average with the Twin Cities approaching 5" below average since September 1st, which will likely wind up being the 2nd driest 2 months of Fall on record at the MSP Airport.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

The Twin Cities is now approaching 10" below average for the year, which through the end of October on Monday will be the 16th driest start to any year on record (through October 31st). Meanwhile, International Fall, MN is still nearly 9.50" above average, which is still the 2nd wettest start to any year on record there.

Drought Update

It has been a dry year for many across central and southern MN. Extreme drought continues across parts of the Twin Cities to the Minnesota River Valley where rainfall deficits have been the greatest. It would be nice to get a good soaking prior to heading into winter, but it doesn't appear that anything substantial is on the way anytime soon.

Fall Color Update

And going going gone... That's basically it for the fall color season. Sure, there's a little bit of color here and there, but accord to the MN DNR, we are past peak color across the state and will have to wait until next fall for more.

Astonishingly Dry Stretch Continues

The weather outlook through the week ahead, which shows dry weather through midweek with rain and snow possible late week. There could also be a little more rain and snow close to home late weekend. Stay tuned...

Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation potential over the next several days doesn't show much in the way of heavy precipitation. We'll likely stay dry through about Wednesday or Thursday of next week, but there could be some precipitation potential late in the week with rain and snow possible.

Weather Outlook Monday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Monday shows very quiet weather in place for the 2nd to last day of October. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, will be well above average for this time of the year. Our splendid weather continues into late fall.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Monday shows temps starting around 40F in the morning and warming into mid 60s by the afternoon. We'll have dry and sunny skies with winds out of the WSW through the day.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next 5 days shows temps warming into the 60s and 70s over the next several days, which will be nearly 15F to 25F above average. Highs on Wednesday could reach record levels with readings in the mid 70s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows well above average temperatures continuing through the first few days of November. There could be some weather blowing through late next week with some rain and snow potential across parts of the state. Stay tuned...

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps in place across the eastern two-thirds of the nation. Meanwhile, cooler than average temps will be in place across the West Coast, the Pacific Northwest and into the High Plains.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather setting up from the Western US to the Midwest with drier weather in the Southern US.

A Handsome Halloween. Record Warmth Wednesday

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

I was a proud 9 year old and somewhat embarrassed by the cow costume my mom made me on Halloween 1991. It was a white jumpsuit with black spots (thankfully no udder) and a plush mask with cow horns and a ridiculous snout. Needless to say, I was a little bitter that I wasn't a vampire or ninja turtle and even more so now when Halloween rolls around, my 1991 Halloween Blizzard cow costume resurfaces.

Interestingly, this storm was induced by the "Perfect Storm" that set up along the Northeast Coast. Some may remember this being depicted in a movie featuring George Clooney and the Andrea Gail. The Perfect Storm allowed the 1991 Halloween Blizzard to unfold as it stalled over us for 3 days, dumping 28.4 inches of snow in the Twin Cities and 36.9 in Duluth. Unreal!

We've got a very handsome Halloween shaping up this year. In fact, it could be the warmest since 2000. Sunshine and September-like warmth settles in over the next few days with records possible Wednesday. November rumbles may develop late Thursday... What month is it again?

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Warm & Werewolf Warnings. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 66.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SSW 5. Low: 43.

TUESDAY: What November? Feels Like September! Winds: SSE 7-12. High: 70.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy With Near Record Warmth. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 53. High: 73.

THURSDAY: More clouds. Showers develop late. Winds: SSW 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 67.

FRIDAY: Cooler with lingering clouds & showers. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 42. High: 49.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. A few drips? Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 36. High: 55.

SUNDAY: Increasing rain chances late. Winds: ESE 10-15. Wake-up: 42. High: 33.

This Day in Weather History

October 31st

1991: The Great Halloween Blizzard begins. Trick or Treating was memorable for the few who ventured out. 8.2 inches of snow fell at MSP airport by midnight, with much more to come the following day.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 31st

Average High: 50F (Record: 83F set in 1950)

Average Low: 35F (Record: 15F set in 1878)

Record Rainfall: 0.85" set in 1991

Record Snowfall: 8.2" set in 1991

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 31st

Sunrise: 7:50am

Sunset: 6:02pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 12 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 48 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 5 hour & 27 minutes

Moon Phase for October 31st at Midnight

0.0 Days Since First Quarter Moon

National High Temps Monday

The weather outlook on Monday shows well above average temps continuing to the Upper Midwest with temps running nearly 10F to 15F above average!

National Weather Outlook Monday

A slow moving storm system will bring scattered storms to the Southeastern US. Meanwhile, areas of rain and snow will be found in the Northwest

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Tuesday shows an area of low pressure sliding through the Eastern US with areas of rain and thunder. Meanwhile another storm system will develop in the Pacific Northwest.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will continue in the Central and Southern US with the heaviest in the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall outlook, which shows heavy snow potential in the mountains across the Western US. It's too early to tell, but parts of the High Plains and Midwest could get in on some snow late next week as well. Stay tuned...

